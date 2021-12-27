How to watch West Virginia vs. Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 — 10:15PM ET

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

TV Crew: Dave Fleming (PBP), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (reporter)

Cable: Check your local listings

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish: Channel 140

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | SiriusXM Channel 80 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Degenerate Gamblin’

Odds current at time of publication and provided by DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.*

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45 points.