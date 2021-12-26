West Virginia Thread Alert: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Date: December 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Uniform: Blue Helmets - White Jerseys - Gold Pants

Record in Old Uniform: 0-1

Record in Current Uniform: 1-1

West Virginia will wear their most traditional uniforms, appeasing those who are traditionalists and only want to wear one combination on the road when they play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Arizona. This will be the second time the Mountaineers have played in the “Cactus” Bowl as a member of the Big 12 and it will be their third time in the bowl game. They are currently 1-1 in the bowl game.

Neal Brown and the Mountaineers have made it a bigger point of emphasis to be more traditional to help close old wounds from the previous regime and therefore we have seen a bigger emphasis on the Blue-White-Gold and Blue-Blue-Gold. Currently West Virginia is 1-1 in their road uniforms, matching Brown’s .500 record as a coach at West Virginia. A win in the bowl game puts his record above .500 this season, as a coach at West Virginia and while wearing these uniforms. A loss puts him below .500 in all three. One game to rule them all, as they say.