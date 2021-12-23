THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bob Huggins nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

HALL OF FAME

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has once again been nominated as a potential inductee in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins has an unquestionably impressive résumé with 911 career wins, making him the fourth-winningest coach in Division I history, with 100 wins over ranked opponents, and 24 NCAA Tournament appearances. He has also led his teams to nine Sweet Sixteen appearances, four Elite Eight appearances, and two Final Four appearances.

Huggs undoubtedly belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Fans, media members, and former coaches have expressed their displeasure with him being left out over the past few years. Do you think this will be the year that “Huggy Bear” is finally inducted into the Hall of Fame?

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

A fellow Mountaineer joining Bob Huggins on the nominees list for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is Fred Schaus. Like Huggins, Schaus also played and coached at West Virginia, coaching WVU in the 1959 National Championship game. Schaus served as WVU’s athletic director.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team concluded the West Palm Beach Invitational with a strong win over Michigan State, 74-54. Junior forward Esmery Martinez led the Mountaineers with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Rasul Douglas was one of eight former Mountaineer football players that saw action in the NFL this past week. The Green Bay cornerback recorded nine total tackles in the Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Iowa State has bounced back this season to be the #9 men’s basketball team in the country. The Cyclones are now 12-0 after a 79-48 blowout win over Chicago State.

TCU destroyed the Grambling State basketball team on Tuesday, 90-55. There were two Horned Frogs that had double-doubles in this game, with junior forward Emanuel Miller scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, and junior guard Damion Baugh putting up 13 points and dishing 11 assists.

AROUND THE NCAA

#24 San Diego State finished its remarkable season with a 38-24 win over the UTSA football team in the Frisco Bowl, to set a new program record with 12 wins. Senior quarterback Lucas Johnson had a career-best 333 passing yards and three passing touchdowns for the Aztecs.

Utah State defeated Oregon State, 24-13, in the inaugural LA Bowl.

ODDS AND ENDS

Some of the former NBA stars joining West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins on the 2022 list of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nominees are Muggsy Bogues, Mark Jackson, Manu Ginobili, Chauncey Billups, and Richard Hamilton,

With a 20-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams are now tied with the Arizona Cardinals at the top of the NFC West.

