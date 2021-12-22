GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Youngstown State Penguins — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Dan Zangrilli, Warren Baker and Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 375, Sirius App 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -16, Total 131.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Youngstown, Ohio

Series History: West Virginia and Youngstown State will meet for the seventh time in series play. WVU holds a 6-0 series lead. The series began on Jan. 10, 1942, a 50-40 WVU win at Mountaineer Field House. The two teams last met on Dec. 21, 2019, a 75-64 Mountaineer victory at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

Record: 7-3

Record in 2020-21: 15-2 (9-11 Horizon League)

Head Coach: Jerrod Calhoun (5th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Youngstown State Penguins: Michael Akuchie, Tevin Olison, Dwayne Cohill, Myles Hunter and Shemar Rathan-Mayes





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...