THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: No Leddie, No Problem

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

TONY’S TIME

Senior running back Leddie Brown has announced his intension to skip the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, but West Virginia has been preparing for a future without Leddie by giving sophomore Tony Mathis Jr. reps throughout the season. Mathis played in 10 games this year and had 59 rushing attempts. He earned 256 net rushing yards for a 4.3 yards per attempt average, which is just 0.5 yards less than Brown’s.

So, while Leddie’s talent will be missed as he wraps up his great career at WVU, the Mountaineers should be in good shape with Tony stepping up as the new starting running back.

DEUCE EARNS CAREER-HIGHS

Former West Virginia star Miles “Deuce” McBride is turning heads in the NBA. In New York’s 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets, Deuce had 15 points, nine assists, four steals, and played 36 minutes, all of which were career highs. McBride has unfortunately entered health and safety protocols and will not be available for the Knicks’ upcoming game against the Boston Celtics.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The West Virginia men’s basketball team remains just outside of the Associated Press (AP) top 25 poll, following its 65-59 win over UAB.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost to #16 South Florida on Monday, 77-55, at the West Palm Beach Invitational.

Future WVU basketball player Josiah Davis has led Teays Valley Christian School to a 9-2 start this season.

AROUND THE BIG 12

#17 Texas came back to defeat the Stanford men’s basketball team, 60-53, in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kansas State earned a 67-58 road victory over the Nebraska basketball team on Sunday.

TCU guard Mike Miles has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Baylor guard Kendall Brown was the conference Newcomer of the Week.

AROUND THE NCAA

#13 BYU was shocked by the UAB football team in the Independence Bowl. A strong first half helped the Blazers finish their season with a 31-28 win.

Louisiana ran away with the New Orleans Bowl, as it scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat Marshall, 36-21.

ODDS AND ENDS

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been selected as the next coach of the U.S. men’s national team. While many American stars in the NBA choose not to represent their country, Kerr called the opportunity a “dream job.”

Detroit surprised the entire NFL with its 30-12 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and 216 yards.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket