GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. UAB Blazers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 5:00 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama





Channel: CBS Sports Network | DirecTV 221, Dish 158

Announcers: Chick Hernandez and Pete Gillen

Online Streaming: CBS Sports Network with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 375, Sirius App 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: UAB -4, Total 133 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Where are they from? Birmingham, Alabama

Series History: West Virginia and UAB will meet for the fourth time in school history. UAB holds a 2-1 series lead. The last meeting took place on Dec. 28, 1991, an 88-84 UAB win in the championship game of the Cable Car Classic in San Francisco, California. The series began on Feb. 3, 1987, in Morgantown with WVU coming away with a 79-64 victory

Record: 9-2

Record in 2020-21: 22-7 (13-5 CUSA)

Head Coach: Andy Kennedy (2nd season)





West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

UAB Blazers: Jordan Walker, Quan Jackson, Jamal Johnson, KJ Buffen and Trey Jemison





