THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Zach Frazier named All-American

ALL-AMERICAN

West Virginia sophomore center Zach Frazier has been named to the 2021 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Second Team. Frazier was also named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Second Team last week, after being selected as an All-Big 12 Conference Second Team lineman.

The Fairmont native has been gaining valuable experience of WVU’s offensive line and it is paying off. Frazier has started in every game except one since arriving in Morgantown, including starting in every game and being on the field for every offensive play this season. His skill and experience on the offensive line will continue to help the Mountaineers improve under head coach Neal Brown.

WINNING CULTURE

After much anticipation, four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol has officially signed to join the West Virginia football program. When making his announcement, the Arizona player of the year discussed how he believes that he has “found a place where I can really build a winning culture.”

TOP 10 FINISH

After a historic season, the West Virginia men’s soccer team has settled at #8 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers went 12-3-6 and reached the Elite Eight in Dan Stratford’s second season as the head coach of his alma mater. This top 10 finish further confirms that the WVU soccer program is in excellent hands under Stratford.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Over the past two weeks, former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas has recorded two pick-six touchdowns, which has him tied for first in the league in pick-sixes. Check out how other former West Virginia standouts played this week in the NFL.

To see all of West Virginia’s signees and updates on football recruiting news, check out our Early Signing Period Command Center.

The West Virginia football program asserted its Mountain State dominance by signing the top recruit in the state for the second year in a row. Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page will be a Mountaineer next season. Page is a three-star prospect and earned First Team All-State honors this season.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Multiple Big 12 football players and coaches have won national awards, been named as finalists for awards, or been placed on All-America and All-Conference teams.

#17 Texas blew out the Arkansas-Pine Bluff men’s basketball team, 63-31, on Tuesday. 13 different Longhorns saw playing time, but starting forward Tre Mitchell led the way with 14 points.

The #25 Texas Tech men’s basketball team improved to 8-1 on Tuesday with a 75-62 win over Arkansas State.

AROUND THE NCAA

Texas A&M walked away with the top ranked recruiting class after the first day of college football’s early signing period.

The Memphis men’s basketball team ran away with a 92-78 upset win over #6 Alabama on Tuesday night. Senior forward Deandre Williams led the Tigers with 20 points, six assists, and three steals.

ODDS AND ENDS

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has added a major milestone to his legacy, by passing Ray Allen for the most career three-pointers.

Things keep getting worse for Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer. He has been accused of angrily kicking and verbally attacking a former player, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fed up with the drama.

