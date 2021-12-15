West Virginia Football Recruiting: Early Signing Period Real Time Updates and Open Thread

Welcome to the 2021 Early Signing Period for the Class of 2022!
We’re kicking things off bright and early this morning, as the top high school and junior college athletes across the country make their commitments official. The faxes are being dusted off, Twitter is fired up and probably already rocking with rumors and breaking news.
Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers coaching staff expect to sign somewhere in the neighborhood of 24 players by the end of this Early Signing Period, and have put in the work to close strong on some previously uncommitted prospects.
Think of this article as homebase for signing day coverage, and check back frequently for updates, news, and fresh links. In addition to the live coverage, please consider this your OPEN THREAD to talk about everything Early Signing period in the comments!
We’ve broken this Early Signing Period Command Center into 3 sections below:
- Early Signing Period News: This is where we’ll continuously put any big news, rumors, or important tidbits. Just like the Big Board, this will be updated all day and will include links to new articles about Early Signing Period topics.
- Big Board: This section shows which verbal commits have already signed, who we’re still waiting on, and notes about anyone of interest that may have signed with someone other than the Mountaineers.
- Meet The Class: We’re doing things a little differently this year, and instead of breaking each signing down with their individual bio capsules, I’m going to be putting them all in one convenient place.
Early Signing Period News
News is in reverse chronological order. All times listed below are Eastern Time.
10:20AM: The one everyone has been waiting for is in. Nicco Marchiol’s NLI is in!
9:30AM: Mumu Bin-Wahad’s NLI just arrived. There was a little intrigue there over the last few weeks, as it looked like West Virginia was going to have to fight off Mississippi State and Washington at the last minute, but Mumu reaffirmed his commitment on Twitter earlier in the week.
9:15AM: Several letters of intent came in during my commute to work. We’re up to five confirmed signings, and the rest should be rolling in steadily over the next few hours.
7:15AM: The first signing is in! Aussie punter Ollie Straw is officially the first member of the ‘22 recruiting class, which also gave us the unintentional funniest signing day video I’ve ever seen. Check it out below in the Meet The Class section.
7:00AM (12/15): Merry ‘Crootmas, everyone!
The Big Board
Committed, Awaiting Signed NLI
- Jacolby Spells, Cornerback
- Corbin Page, Tight End
- Lee Kpogba, Linebacker
- Jarel Williams, Wide Receiver
- Aric Burton, Edge Rusher
- Sullivan Weidman, Offensive Lineman
- Hershey McLaurin, Safety
- Asani Redwood, Edge Rusher
- Tyrin Woodby, Safety
Committed, Incoming Transfer
- Zeiqui Lawton, Defensive Lineman — previously at Cincinnati
- Lyn-J Dixon, Running Back — previously at Clemson
Meet The Class
Ollie Straw, punter
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|P
|6'3"
|220
|ProKick Australia (Australia)
|Three-star (0.8003); No. 3 P
Verbally committed on October 22, 2021
Welcome Home, @Ollie_Straw!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Oliver Straw | P
Melbourne, Australia | 6-2 | 220
https://t.co/xzCNESoeGC pic.twitter.com/6xwH5GXuRc
—————————
Landen Livingston, offensive line
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|OT
|6'4"
|280
|Leo H.S. (Leo, IN)
|Three-star (0.8735); No. 28 IOL
Verbally committed on July 16, 2021. Landen also held committable offers from Iowa, Purdue and Indiana.
Welcome Home, @LandenLivingst1!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Landen Livingston | OL
Leo, IN | 6-4 | 290
https://t.co/B61gxvexTz pic.twitter.com/6vWhz6Km77
Highlights
—————————
Travious Lathan, linebacker
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|LB
|6'1"
|205
|Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL)
|Three-star (0.8876); No. 39 LB
Verbally committed on August 7, 2021. Trey also held committable offers from Pitt, Miami, and Florida.
Welcome Home, @treylathan5!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Trey Lathan | LB
Homestead, FL | 6-2 | 210https://t.co/AqGptDIFgy pic.twitter.com/RqrLolbhwO
Highlights
—————————
Charlie Katarincic, offensive line
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|IOL
|6'5"
|280
|Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)
|Three-star (0.8327); No. 90 IOL
Verbally committed on March 18, 2021. Charlie also held committable offers from Columbia, Dartmouth and Penn.
Welcome Home, @Big_Kat_77!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Charlie Katarincic | OL
Pittsburgh, PA | 6-5 | 285https://t.co/uvwy9cJvuy pic.twitter.com/J449bm657s
Highlights
—————————
Christion Stokes, safety
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|S
|6'0"
|180
|Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI)
|Three-star (0.8809); No. 31 S
Verbally committed on July 10, 2021. Christion also held committable offers from Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State.
Welcome Home, @ChristionStokes!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Christion Stokes | S
Harper Woods, MI | 6-0 | 180https://t.co/2CbNGGJHI0 pic.twitter.com/znPXcynaYi
Highlights
—————————
Mumu Bin-Wahad, safety
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|S
|6'0"
|180
|Grayson (Loganville, GA)
|Three-star (0.8601); No. 70 S
Verbally committed on June 16, 2021. Mumu also held committable offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee and Washington.
Welcome Home, @TheMumuBinWahad!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Mumu Bin-Wahad | CB
Atlanta, GA | 5-11 | 180https://t.co/SC5hAFC2Sn pic.twitter.com/4xwoxYrR2q
Highlights
—————————
Raleigh Collins III, linebacker
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|LB
|6'3"
|205
|Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA)
|Three-star (0.8701); No. 65 LB
Verbally committed on July 23, 2021. The Neumann Goretti standout also held committable offers from Penn State, Maryland and Boston College.
Welcome Home, @_RaleighCollins!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Raleigh Collins III | LB
Newark, DE | 6-3 | 190https://t.co/K7gQfGf49J pic.twitter.com/sWPevdbmOe
Highlights
—————————
Maurice Hamilton, offensive line
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|IOL
|6'4"
|345
|Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH)
|Three-star (0.8647); No. 39 IOL
Verbally committed on June 7, 2021. Big Moe also held committable offers from Iowa State, Purdue and Toledo.
Welcome to #AlmostHeaven, @Bigmoe70_!— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) December 15, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/sc3md3I1Hr#TakeMeHome22 | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/tvVc51k4nX
Highlights
—————————
Nicco Marchiol, Quarterback
|Positon
|Height
|Weight
|School
|247Sports Composite Rank
|QB
|6'2"
|216
|Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)
|Four-star (0.9026); No. 20 QB
Verbally committed on June 21, 2021. Nicco also held committable offers from Florida State, Arizona State and Michigan State.
Welcome Home, @MarchiolNicco!— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 15, 2021
Nicco Marchiol | QB
Chandler, AZ | 6-3 | 218https://t.co/cMKKaMRBmV pic.twitter.com/Ld9IF5VjKh
