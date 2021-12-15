West Virginia Football Recruiting: Early Signing Period Real Time Updates and Open Thread

Welcome to the 2021 Early Signing Period for the Class of 2022!

We’re kicking things off bright and early this morning, as the top high school and junior college athletes across the country make their commitments official. The faxes are being dusted off, Twitter is fired up and probably already rocking with rumors and breaking news.

Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers coaching staff expect to sign somewhere in the neighborhood of 24 players by the end of this Early Signing Period, and have put in the work to close strong on some previously uncommitted prospects.

Think of this article as homebase for signing day coverage, and check back frequently for updates, news, and fresh links. In addition to the live coverage, please consider this your OPEN THREAD to talk about everything Early Signing period in the comments!

We’ve broken this Early Signing Period Command Center into 3 sections below:

Early Signing Period News: This is where we’ll continuously put any big news, rumors, or important tidbits. Just like the Big Board, this will be updated all day and will include links to new articles about Early Signing Period topics.

Meet The Class: We're doing things a little differently this year, and instead of breaking each signing down with their individual bio capsules, I'm going to be putting them all in one convenient place.

Early Signing Period News

News is in reverse chronological order. All times listed below are Eastern Time.

10:20AM: The one everyone has been waiting for is in. Nicco Marchiol’s NLI is in!

9:30AM: Mumu Bin-Wahad’s NLI just arrived. There was a little intrigue there over the last few weeks, as it looked like West Virginia was going to have to fight off Mississippi State and Washington at the last minute, but Mumu reaffirmed his commitment on Twitter earlier in the week.

9:15AM: Several letters of intent came in during my commute to work. We’re up to five confirmed signings, and the rest should be rolling in steadily over the next few hours.

7:15AM: The first signing is in! Aussie punter Ollie Straw is officially the first member of the ‘22 recruiting class, which also gave us the unintentional funniest signing day video I’ve ever seen. Check it out below in the Meet The Class section.

7:00AM (12/15): Merry ‘Crootmas, everyone!

The Big Board

Committed, Awaiting Signed NLI

Jacolby Spells, Cornerback

Corbin Page, Tight End

Lee Kpogba, Linebacker

Jarel Williams, Wide Receiver

Aric Burton, Edge Rusher

Sullivan Weidman, Offensive Lineman

Hershey McLaurin, Safety

Asani Redwood, Edge Rusher

Tyrin Woodby, Safety

Committed, Incoming Transfer

Zeiqui Lawton, Defensive Lineman — previously at Cincinnati

Lyn-J Dixon, Running Back — previously at Clemson

Meet The Class

Ollie Straw, punter Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank P 6'3" 220 ProKick Australia (Australia) Three-star (0.8003); No. 3 P

Verbally committed on October 22, 2021

—————————

Landen Livingston, offensive line Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank OT 6'4" 280 Leo H.S. (Leo, IN) Three-star (0.8735); No. 28 IOL

Verbally committed on July 16, 2021. Landen also held committable offers from Iowa, Purdue and Indiana.

Highlights

—————————

Travious Lathan, linebacker Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank LB 6'1" 205 Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) Three-star (0.8876); No. 39 LB

Verbally committed on August 7, 2021. Trey also held committable offers from Pitt, Miami, and Florida.

Highlights

—————————

Charlie Katarincic, offensive line Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank IOL 6'5" 280 Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT) Three-star (0.8327); No. 90 IOL

Verbally committed on March 18, 2021. Charlie also held committable offers from Columbia, Dartmouth and Penn.

Highlights

—————————

Christion Stokes, safety Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank S 6'0" 180 Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI) Three-star (0.8809); No. 31 S

Verbally committed on July 10, 2021. Christion also held committable offers from Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State.

Highlights

—————————

Mumu Bin-Wahad, safety Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank S 6'0" 180 Grayson (Loganville, GA) Three-star (0.8601); No. 70 S

Verbally committed on June 16, 2021. Mumu also held committable offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee and Washington.

Highlights

—————————

Raleigh Collins III, linebacker Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank LB 6'3" 205 Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA) Three-star (0.8701); No. 65 LB

Verbally committed on July 23, 2021. The Neumann Goretti standout also held committable offers from Penn State, Maryland and Boston College.

Highlights

—————————

Maurice Hamilton, offensive line Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank IOL 6'4" 345 Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH) Three-star (0.8647); No. 39 IOL

Verbally committed on June 7, 2021. Big Moe also held committable offers from Iowa State, Purdue and Toledo.

Highlights

—————————

Nicco Marchiol, Quarterback Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank Positon Height Weight School 247Sports Composite Rank QB 6'2" 216 Hamilton (Chandler, AZ) Four-star (0.9026); No. 20 QB

Verbally committed on June 21, 2021. Nicco also held committable offers from Florida State, Arizona State and Michigan State.

Highlights