West Virginia pulls away from Kent State in second half, downs Golden Flashes 63-50

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) overcame a sluggish first half against Kent State, ending their five game homestand with a 63-50 win over the Golden Flashes.

Both teams struggled to get any sort of offense going early, but it was the Mountaineers that controlled a 25-22 lead at the half.

The shots began to fall for WVU coming out of the half, as the Mountaineers grew their lead to nine points with just over 14:00 remaining. Kent State would manage to trim the lead to three points just a couple minutes later.

West Virginia scored 14 unanswered points to take a game-high 17 point lead with 5:55 left on the clock, which would be insurmountable for the Golden Flashes.

FINAL STATS

Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers, once again, with 27 points. Sean McNeil finished with 19 points. West Virginia continued struggling to make free throws, and no other Mountaineers scored more than four points.

Jalen Bridges pulled down six rebounds, while Pauly Paulicap and Taz Sherman each had five.

COMING UP NEXT

West Virginia will travel to Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday to take on the 8-2 UAB Blazers. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00PM and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.