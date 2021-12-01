West Virginia 2022 Football Schedule Drops

The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ West Virginia Football Schedule #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/dGRKsYQXVW — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) December 1, 2021

Here it is and you can begin to make your preparations for the 2022 season as the schedule for the upcoming football season has dropped. The season starts with a game at Pittsburgh in a renewing of the Backyard Brawl before the Mountaineers take on Kansas and Towson at home. The out of conference schedule ends as the Mountaineers visit Blacksburg and take on the Hokies when they hope to retain the Black Diamond Trophy for the next ten years.

The conference schedule begins in earnest when the Mountaineers visit Austin Texas for the last time (?). A bye week in early October sees the Mountaineers come back home to host the Baylor Bears in what I assume will be homecoming ON A THURSDAY NIGHT! as West Virginia begins a stretch of seven straight games.

Alternating an away game in Lubbock with a home game against TCU the Mountaineers then visit Ames as the calendar flips to November. Back to back home games against Oklahoma and Kansas State ends when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys and end their 2022 season.

What are your predictions for 2022?