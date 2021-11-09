GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker and Angelica Trinone

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -17.5, Total 152.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Auburn Hills, Michigan

Series History: This will be the third meeting between West Virginia and Oakland. The two teams last met on Dec. 19, 2012, a 76-71 Mountaineer victory at the Coliseum. The first meeting also took place at the Coliseum, a 95-71 WVU win on Nov. 12, 2010.



West Virginia is 40-4 all-time against current members of the Horizon League. Bob Huggins is 5-0 all-time against Oakland: 3-0 at Cincinnati and 2-0 at West Virginia.

Record: 0-0

Record in 2020-21: 12-18 (10-10 Horizon League)

Head Coach: Greg Kampe (38th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Oakland Golden Grizzlies: Jamal Cain, Trey Townsend, Chris Conway, Jalen Moore and Osei Price





PREDICTION THAT WILL BE WRONG

Bob Huggins begins his 40th season as a head coach with a dominate win over a team he’s currently undefeated against. Jalen Bridges and Taz Sherman combine for nearly half of the Mountaineers’ points, and we get a look at some of the newcomers as Huggs is free to rotate in some guys from the bench.

West Virginia 86, Oakland 63





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





