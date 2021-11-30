GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Bellarmine Knights — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker & Angelica Trinone

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 380

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -16.5, Total 140 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Louisville, Kentucky

Series History: This will be the first meeting between West Virginia and Bellarmine. West Virginia is 7-2 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Record: 2-5

Record in 2020-21: 13-7 (10-3 ASUN) - First season competing in Division 1

Head Coach: Scott Davenport (17th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Bellarmine Knights: Curt Hopf, Juston Betz, CJ Fleming, Dylan Penn and Alec Pfriem





PREDICTION THAT WILL BE WRONG

The only predictions that I have for this game is that Sean McNeil is going to have himself a nice little revenge game, and a lot of people are going to be annoyed with the way Bellarmine plays basketball.

If you’re not familiar with the story, McNeil spent one week at Bellarmine for his freshman year before deciding to withdraw. He then went on to become one of the top junior college players in the country, which got him noticed by Bob Huggins. The rest is history.

As for how the Knights play ball, just check out this video:

West Virginia 75, Bellarmine 62





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

