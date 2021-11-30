THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Leddie Brown wraps up incredible college career

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

“BADDEST MAN IN MORGANTOWN”

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown wasn’t given the nickname “Baddest Man in Morgantown” for no reason. After coming to WVU from Philadelphia powerhouse Neumann-Goretti, Leddie has put together an incredible career. So, where does he rank among the greatest running backs in WVU history?

Brown has the fifth longest run in Mountaineer history with this 87-yard touchdown run where he earned his nickname.

Leddie is sixth in WVU history in career rushes and rushing yards, with 620 rushes for 2,888 yards. He is also seventh in 100-yard rushing games with 12, eighth in rushing touchdowns with 27, and ninth in total touchdowns with 32. Those 32 touchdowns resulted in 192 points, which is the 17th most by a Mountaineer football player. Brown’s numbers have him among some of WVU’s greatest running backs ever, including Avon Cobourne, Noel Devine, Amos Zereoue, and Steve Slaton, as well as legendary rushing quarterback Pat White. Where do you think Leddie ranks among the greatest Mountaineers ever?

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is hosting Bellarmine tonight in the first ever meeting between the two programs. WVU is 5-1 this season, while the Knights are coming into Morgantown with a 2-5 record and a two-game winning streak. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team finished in second place at the St. Pete Showcase this past weekend. WVU defeated Purdue, 65-57, in the opening game, but fell to #21 BYU by one point in the championship game. WVU fell out of the national rankings following the loss. Tune in to watch the Mountaineers in their next game at #16 Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on ESPN’s SEC Network+.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley has left the Sooners to become the head coach at USC. Many are speculating the Riley knew that he and his program could be heading towards future struggles in the SEC, so he jumped ship before the storm.

In the aftermath of Riley’s departure, Oklahoma has lost multiple commitments from recruits and quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Rattler was the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, but was benched early in the season.

TCU plans to hire Sonny Dykes as its next head coach. Dykes had previously been the football coach of TCU’s rival SMU.

AROUND THE NCAA

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is leaving the Fighting Irish to take over as LSU’s head coach. LSU announced earlier this season that it would be parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a national championship.

Former West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez has been hired as the next head coach at Jacksonville State. Rich Rod is currently the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe. Jacksonville State will be moving from FCS to Conference USA in FBS in 2023.

