GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks — Pre-game updates, TV info, and more

GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 7:00PM ET

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

Announcers: Guy Haberman (PBP) and Charles Arbuckle (analyst)

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Live with a valid cable subscription

Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.



Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 136, XM 200 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst) and Jed Drenning (sideline)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -15.5, Total 56 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





GAME NOTES

The Mountaineer defense ranks No. 19 nationally in first-down defense (193), No. 29 in third-down defense (.345), No. 30 in red zone defense (.769), No. 33 in fewest penalties (5.27) and No. 38 in rushing defense (133.2).

Redshirt senior quarterback Jarret Doege is ranked No. 17 nationally in completions per game (21.6), No. 25 in passing yards (2,738) and No. 34 in completion percentage (.652)

Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills is ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 in tackles for loss (1.18)

Senior running back Leddie Brown is No. 23 nationally in rushing touchdowns (12) and No. 26 in total touchdowns (13)

Senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo is No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 24 in the nation in tackles (8.7), while redshirt senior safety Sean Mahone is No. 12 (6.5) in the conference. Chandler-Semedo is No. 3 in the Big 12 and No. 23 in the nation in solo tackles (5.1)

Redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg is ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 14 nationally in field goals made per game (1.60). He also is No. 16 in field goal percentage (.850). Redshirt senior punter Tyler Sumpter is No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 34 nationally in punting average (43.7).

Sean Mahone has played 53 games in his career and is expected to set the school record for games played (54) against Kansas





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Kansas started in 1941 with a 21-0 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting took place in Morgantown, in 2020, with West Virginia winning, 38-17. The Mountaineers lead the series, 9-1. West Virginia has a 3-1 series advantage in games played in Lawrence and also have the advantage in games played in Morgantown, 6-0.

2021 Record: 2-9, 1-7 Big 12

Head Coach: Lance Leipold (1st season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

