GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

WHEN/WHERE
Date: Friday, November 26, 2021
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Little, Warren Baker and Amanda Mazey
Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 387
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: West Virginia -15, Total 149.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Richmond, Kentucky
Series History: This will be the fourth meeting between West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. The last meeting took place on Dec. 21, 2015, a 84-59 WVU win in Morgantown. The two teams also met in Morgantown on Dec. 30, 2012, a 74-67 Mountaineer victory. The first meeting took place on Feb. 15, 1979, at the Charleston Civic Center. EKU won that game, 93-91
Record: 5-1
Record in 2020-21: 22-7 (15-5 ASUN)
Head Coach: A.W. Hamilton (4th season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson
Eastern Kentucky Colonels: Jannson Williams, Michael Moreno, Devontae Blanton, Russhard Cruickshank and Cooper Robb
