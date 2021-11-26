GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Eric Little, Warren Baker and Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 387

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -15, Total 149.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Richmond, Kentucky

Series History: This will be the fourth meeting between West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. The last meeting took place on Dec. 21, 2015, a 84-59 WVU win in Morgantown. The two teams also met in Morgantown on Dec. 30, 2012, a 74-67 Mountaineer victory. The first meeting took place on Feb. 15, 1979, at the Charleston Civic Center. EKU won that game, 93-91

Record: 5-1

Record in 2020-21: 22-7 (15-5 ASUN)

Head Coach: A.W. Hamilton (4th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Eastern Kentucky Colonels: Jannson Williams, Michael Moreno, Devontae Blanton, Russhard Cruickshank and Cooper Robb





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

