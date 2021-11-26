Three Things I Want Against Kansas

A Win

A win on Saturday puts the Mountaineers at .500 for the season, a task that many thought might have been too herculean at the halfway point in the season. The team has played better, at times, during this current 5-game stretch and a win on Saturday would put the Mountaineers in reach of a goal - a bowl. The bowl won’t be good, not going to lie to you now, but it will be a post-season bowl. That is a goal of every school and while a disappointment to many, its still a bowl. WVU cannot be a team that misses bowls.

Leddie Brown To Eat

Saturday also represents the last regular season game for Leddie Brown. The senior running back has accepted a b owl invite to the East-West Shrine Game, which is a bowl game for seniors and Brown will likely be heading to the NFL. Saturday will be the last time you get to watch Leddie lace up his cleats in the regular season and potentially the last time forever. Its not guaranteed, though I don’t think Leddie is the type to skip a bowl game, that Leddie will play in a bowl game in early December. Brown is already 6th in West Virginia history in rushing at 2,732 yards and 7th in rushing scores at 26. Brown will finish at 6th all time in rushing - #5 being Steve Slaton at 3,923 yards but Brown does have an outside chance of passing Noel Devine for 6th all time in scores. Devine has 29. Brown has been a workhorse his four years at WVU and its been a pleasure watching him.

Dante Stills to Eat

Saturday also represents the last regular season game for Dante Stills. Its hard to believe back in 2018 when Stills stepped foot on campus the expectations that were placed on him. His brother Darius was already at school but Dante was a 4-star local kid who’s dad played at the school (and was damn good by the way). Dante was expected to elevate this defense from where it was to top-level and he absolutely had crushed all expectations. Dante’s highlights may not wow you because defensive linemen rarely do, but Dante has been a soldier, starting as a true freshman and getting better every single year. Dante has 18 career sacks, one behind Darryl Talley, who’s number was retired this year. Depending on how Dante does these last two games, there is an outside chance he passes Bruce Irvin’s 22.5 sacks and ties his dad at 10 sacks on a season.