West Virginia Thread Alert: Appalachian Tigers Roar!

Date: November 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM on FS1

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks

Uniform: Gold Helmets - White Jerseys - Gold Pants (APPALACHIAN TIGERS!)

Record in Old Uniform: 5-1

Record in Current Uniform:1-1

no holiday break for the uniform guy pic.twitter.com/OlbhoooAed — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 25, 2021

This is Grade A Number One content right here. A spoof on the old ESPN Sportscenter commercials where the player just walks out and “Hey is this what we’re wearing this week?” Perfect, absolutely perfect.

And you know how excited I am. 1 to 10 Imma 20 right now. My favorite away combination, the Appalachian Tiger is ready to eat this Saturday. This uniform first debuted in 2014 when the Mountaineers walked into Stillwater and SHUT THE COWBOYS DOWN 34-10. It was domination and since then, when the Mountaineers have worn this combination, the defense has played phenomenal.

The combination reminds me of the LSU colors and when the Mountaineers wear this combination they play like LSU. Fast, hard hitting defense and ground control offense that just wears teams out. The team is 5-2 in this combination. They started out 3-0 when they wore this before David Stills somehow committed pass interference by being held in 2017. They would come back and win in 2018 and 2019 before losing to Texas Tech last year.

Previous Combination Highlights