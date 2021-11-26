CYBER MONDAY: Don’t miss your chance to save 20% on Homefield Apparel’s incredible West Virginia Mountaineers collection (and more)

If you’ve held out on ordering anything from the incredible, vintage West Virginia collection that Homefield Apparel launched in September — first of all, why? — now is the perfect time to correct your misdoing.

Homefield will be running their Black Friday deal starting November 26 (Black Friday) and running through November 29 (Cyber Monday), where they’ll be offering 20% off of every item in the store for the duration of the sale. Items are subject to sell out and Homefield recommends ordering as early as possible so their warehouse and shipping carriers have plenty of time to get shirts out for the holiday season.

Homefield is a premium collegiate apparel brand out of Indianapolis, whose specialty is tapping into what a school’s fans care about and identify with. They go through each school’s archives and history to find the best logos, mascots, memories and stories to tell. From top to bottom, the collection is excellent. You could order any three things from the store randomly and you wouldn’t be disappointed.

Homefield’s products are the perfect gifts for any sports fan in your life. If you’re looking to purchase something for someone else and are unsure of sizing or you’re so overwhelmed by all the amazing designs that you simply can’t choose, you can also purchase gift cards.

The WVU collection features 16 designs across hoodies, t-shirts, tank tops, and crewneck sweatshirts, including a fantastic new spin on the old lounging hillbilly design to make it more modern and fit better with the school’s branding.

Some long awaited items will be back in stock including triblend grey crewnecks and oatmeal hoodies!

Remember, it’s perfectly acceptable to purchase shirts for schools other than West Virginia. My all-time favorite is still the shirt with the Slippery Rock mascot wearing a fur coat. I own somewhere around 35 shirts and sweatshirts from Homefield and can attest to the fact that these are without a doubt the most comfortable t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies you will ever wear. Homefield’s products are printed on high quality garments with extreme comfort in mind. Your body will thank you.

Here is the link to buy these wonderful t-shirts and sweatshirts that will make all of your friends jealous...unless they buy some too.

Let us know what you’re picking up in the comments!