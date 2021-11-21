GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Clemson Tigers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 5:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209; Dish 143

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 133 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Clemson, South Carolina

Series History: West Virginia and Marquette are meeting for the sixth time in all-time series play. The Mountaineers own a 4-1 series lead in series play that began in 1952. The last meeting took place in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, an 84-76 WVU win in Tampa, Florida.

Record: 4-0

Record in 2020-21: 13-14 (8-11 Big East)

Head Coach: Brad Brownwell (12th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Clemson Tigers: Al-Amir Dawes, Nick Honor, Hunter Tyson, David Collins and PJ Hall





PREDICTION THAT WILL BE WRONG

I expect this one to be another close game for the Mountaineers, especially if they shoot anywhere near as poor as they did in the second half of Friday’s game against Marquette (27.3%). If Kedrian Johnson can stay out of foul trouble, I think we’ll be fine in the end.

West Virginia 73, Clemson 68





