GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns — Pre-game updates, TV info, and more

GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: Noon ET

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209; Dish 143

Announcers: Anish Shroff (PBP), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 136, XM 200 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst) and Jed Drenning (sideline)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 56.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Austin, Texas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Texas started in 1956 with a 7-6 WVU win in Austin. The last meeting took place in Austin in 2020, with Texas winning, 17-13. The series is tied at 5-5. Texas leads 3-1 in games played in Morgantown, while WVU leads 4-2 in games played in Austin.

2021 Record: 4-6, 2-5 Big 12

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (1st season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

