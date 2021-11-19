GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Marquette Golden Eagles — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209; Dish 143

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -5, Total 142.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Series History: West Virginia and Marquette are meeting for the 12th time in series play that began in 1965. Marquette has won three in a row and leads the all-time series, 7-4. Former members of the Big East, the last meeting took place on Feb. 24, 2012 in Morgantown, a 61-60 Marquette win. All four of WVU’s wins in the series have been at the WVU Coliseum.

Record: 4-0

Record in 2020-21: 13-14 (8-11 Big East)

Head Coach: Shaka Smart (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Marquette Golden Eagles: Justin Lewis, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Tyler Kolek, Darryl Morsell and Kur Kuath



PREDICTION THAT WILL BE WRONG

I’ll be honest and say that I don’t have the greatest feeling about this game. West Virginia will have to have another hot shooting night or fully embrace the press to force a bunch of turnovers. That’s not to say that I don’t think we will win, because I do, but it feels like this is going to be one that tests our mettle early. Hopefully we’re able to respond.

West Virginia 68, Marquette 64





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...