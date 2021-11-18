West Virginia Thread Alert: True Blue Texas

Date: November 20, 2021

Time: 12:00 on ESPN2 (the Deuce!)

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan-Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Opponent: Texas Longhorns

Uniform: Blue Helmets - Blue Jerseys - Blue Pants (True Blue)

Record in Old Uniform: 4-3

Record in Current Uniform: 2-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear their True Blue uniforms, a blue on blue on blue spectacle that they have performed well in going 6-4 in the ten games they’ve worn this combination. The “True Blue” moniker came about in 2014 when ESPN College Gameday and the TCU Horned Frogs came to town. I don’t need to rehash that game because the Horned Frogs committed a decapitation on then QB Clint Trickett and - you won’t believe this - it wasn’t called a penalty by the Big 12 refs. I mean at least give us some homecooking!

This will be the first time the team has worn the combination against the Texas Longhorns in what could be the last time the Longhorns come to Morgantown. Neal Brown’s teams have worn this combination three times already, going 2-1 in this uniform set including last year’s 24-21 win over the Army Black Knights in the Liberty Bowl.

Previous Combination Highlights