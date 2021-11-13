 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats — Pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Join us in the comments as the Mountaineers go on the road to take on the Wildcats, and hopefully get one game closer to bowl eligibility

By Michael Miller

kansas state gamethread

GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

UTEP v Kansas State Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

Announcers: Eric Collins (PBP) and Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 98, XM 380 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst) and Jed Drenning (sideline)

Betting Odds: Kansas State -6, Total 46.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Kansas State started in 1930 with a 23-7 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting also took place in Morgantown in 2020, with WVU winning 37-10. WVU leads the overall series, 6-5, including a 4-3 mark in games played in Morgantown. The series is tied at 2-2 in games played in Manhattan.

2021 Record: 6-3, 3-3 Big 12

Head Coach: Chris Klieman (3rd season)

NCAA Football: Kansas State at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

