GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats — Pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

Announcers: Eric Collins (PBP) and Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 98, XM 380 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst) and Jed Drenning (sideline)

Betting Odds: Kansas State -6, Total 46.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Kansas State started in 1930 with a 23-7 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting also took place in Morgantown in 2020, with WVU winning 37-10. WVU leads the overall series, 6-5, including a 4-3 mark in games played in Morgantown. The series is tied at 2-2 in games played in Manhattan.

2021 Record: 6-3, 3-3 Big 12

Head Coach: Chris Klieman (3rd season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...