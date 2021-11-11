West Virginia Thread Alert: STORM TROOPERS!!!

Date: November 13, 2021

Time: 12:00 on FoxSports1 (FS1)

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats

Uniform: White Helmets - White Jerseys - White Pants (STORMTROOPER)

Record in Old Uniform: 2-7

Record in Current Uniform: 1-0

Awww yeah! It’s been a couple of years since we’ve gotten the classic, all-white Stormtrooper look. West Virginia has worn the clean look whites only once under Neal Brown when they took on the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth in 2019. They did not wear them at all last year.

The Stormtrooper uniforms bring about some varying opinions from fans as the Mountaineers have not played well in the uniforms, but that can at least be partly attributed to the fact that West Virginia treats the all-whites much like Notre Dame does when they were their green uniforms. The Mountaineers have worn the all-whites against some of the biggest opponents they’ve faced in a season including Oklahoma in 2013, Alabama in 2014, Oklahoma 2015 and Virginia Tech 2017. The Mountaineers did wear the combination against Iowa State in 2018, in a blackout game in Ames that signaled the start of the Brock Purdy era.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS