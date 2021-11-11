Top 2020 Target Sam Brown Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia Mountaineers receiver Sam Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown, a top recruit of the 2020 recruiting class, had a very good game as a freshman against Eastern Kentucky when he caught 4 passes for 43 yards. He also had 3 catches in the bowl game last year against Army Black Knights. This year, according to ESPN, Brown had 2 catches for 16 yards against Long Island.

Brown’s transfer now puts into question the 2020 recruiting class as his departure marks the seventh player to transfer from that class. Top player David Vincent-Okoli left and now Brown, meaning Chris Mayo is now the top player of the class. Overall the following players have left:

David Vincent-Okoli Sam Brown Devell Washington Tariq Stewart Quay Mays Avarius Sparrow Eddie Watkins

The 2020 class was seen as a bit of a breakthrough for West Virginia as Brown secured a top-four class in the conference and many pointed out that the average ranking of the recruits was higher than it had been in years and even with these seven departures, the average ranking of the class drops from 86.44 to only 86.20 which is only slightly behind the 2018 class.