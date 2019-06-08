West Virginia Football and Basketball Add Recruits

Both West Virginia Football and Basketball got some new blood on Friday night, in the way of a graduate transfer from Michigan for football and a JUCO transfer from Fresno (CA) Community College for basketball.

Reuben Jones, a former 3-star defensive end from Lakeland, Florida who played at Michigan from 2016-2018 entered the NCAA transfer portal in January. He announced via his personal Twitter account that he would join the West Virginia Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. His scholarship will count against the Mountaineers 2020 recruiting class.

A former 247Sports Composite three-star prospect out of Lake Gibson High School (Lakeland, Fla.), Jones was a member of Michigan’s 2015 recruiting class. The defender redshirted in 2015, and he has played sparingly over 15 games the past three seasons with the Wolverines. Jones has seven career tackles, but he was named Michigan’s ‘scout team player of the week’ on numerous occasions. Jones originally committed to Michigan over Nebraska, Michigan State and Louisville during his recruitment, and he was ranked 44th in the country at the defensive end position.

Not to be outdone, according to a report from Chris Anderson at 247Sports.com, Bob Huggins added JUCO transfer Ethan Richardson, a 6’-10, 245-pound player who averaged over 16 points and 7 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore last year.