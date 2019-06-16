West Virginia Football Recruiting: 4-Star Cornerback David Vincent-Okoli Joins Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their second commitment of the day, this time from defensive back David Vincent-Okoli.

Neal Brown offered the 5’11”, 176lb. corner from Gaithersburg, Maryland on June 7th, after he wowed the coaching staff with an incredible performance at their one-day camp. Okoli called West Virginia his “dream school” following the offer, and returned to campus this weekend for an official visit.

The Maryland state champion sprinter has flown under the radar early in the recruiting process, but has begun to turn heads. Okoli holds an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats, among others, and is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Here are David Vincent-Okoli’s junior year highlights, courtesy of Hudl: