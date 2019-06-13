 clock menu more-arrow no yes

West Virginia picks up commitment from 2020 four-star forward

Bob Huggins added a major piece to next year’s recruiting class

By WVUNite

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Bob Huggins got a big time commitment from a four star forward for the 2020 class in Isaiah Cottrell.

Cottrell, a 6'-9" power forward from Las Vegas, Nevada chose the Mountaineers over Big 12 powerhouse, Kansas Jayhawks.

Isaiah averaged over 15 points and 9 rebounds per game for Bishop Gorman, a powerhouse in Nevada where they have won the state championship 8 straight years.

West Virginia is still trying to get back to a full team following a lackluster season that ended with two players being dismissed early and several others transferring from the program after season's end. Look for more commitments coming down the road.

