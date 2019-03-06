West Virginia rolls over Iowa State in final home game of the season

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) sent the 10,354 fans in attendance for their home finale home happy thanks to a 90-75 beating of the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) on Wednesday evening.

The Mountaineers exploded for 54 points in the first half on 57 percent from the field, with Jermaine Haley exploding for 20 points of his own.

Iowa State outscored the Mountaineers in the second half, cutting West Virginia’s 21 point halftime lead to as little as 10 points midway through the half.

Haley finished with 28 points, 7 rebounds to lead all scorers. Jordan McCabe finished with 18 points, 5 assists. Derek Culver recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points, 11 rebounds. Lamont West added a double-double of his own with 12 points, 12 boards, and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 7 points, 6 rebounds.

West Virginia will close out the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That game is scheduled for a 4:00PM EST tip and will be broadcast on ESPN News.