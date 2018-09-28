The Shotgun/Throwdown (9/28/18): West Virginia’s defense set to face first real test against Texas Tech

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

West Virginia’s defense faces first real test against Texas Tech | WV MetroNews

West Virginia’s defense faces its first true test on Saturday. The Mountaineers have been among the nation’s best during the first quarter of their schedule but West Virginia’s 3-3-5 defense wasn’t recruited and constructed with any of its first three opponents in mind. This unit was built to stop the Big 12’s wide-open offenses, and Texas Tech’s may be the most potent of them all.

West Virginia needs to get down to business against Texas Tech | Times West Virginian

This Saturday’s game at Texas Tech was not circled on West Virginia’s schedule...Until last Saturday.

Previously in Lubbock: West Virginia has endured, enjoyed surprises at Texas Tech | WV MetroNews

The West Virginia football team has experienced just about every emotion possible in three previous trips to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock when facing Texas Tech.

Spavitals match coaching wits during West Virginia-Texas Tech | WV MetroNews

There will be a Spavital family reunion at Jones AT&T Stadium, albeit one missing a couple of key members because the emotional stakes are so high.

Grier may be the best in college football when it comes to the 2-minute drill | Times West Virginian

We all know about two-minute magic, mostly from the NFL, which pioneered the two-minute drive.

David Sills seeing red, becoming lethal in goal-line situations | WV MetroNews

Allan Taylor breaks down how West Virginia's receiver confounds defenses down close.

O-line makes strides behind solid play from tackles | Charleston Gazette-Mail

The Mountaineers lean heavily on their offensive line to keep defenders off quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Will Grier, and through three games the unit has been up to the task.

Two Gridders Named Senior CLASS Award Candidates | West Virginia Athletics

Fifth-year senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Will Grier and senior All-American and 2017 Biletnikoff Award finalist David Sills V of the West Virginia University football team are two of 30 candidates for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award.

West Virginia Athletics

No. 23 Mountaineers Open Homestand | West Virginia Athletics

The No. 23-ranked West Virginia University women's soccer team opens a three-match Big 12 Conference homestand at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium against Kansas State on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

WVU Begins Fall Play in Blacksburg | West Virginia Athletics

The West Virginia University women's tennis team begins its fall season on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Hokie Fall Invite from Sept. 28-30.

Big 12 Boss Bowlsby in Town to Speak to WVU Student-Athletes | West Virginia Athletics

There were some special guests at Thursday night's WVU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee meeting at the WVU Coliseum. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was in town to participate in a question-and-answer session with West Virginia University's student athletic leaders.

Around the Big 12

Kansas Jayhawks Football: Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview | Rock Chalk Talk

The Cowboys are the 2018 Homecoming opponent.

Oklahoma Football: OU running game could have a big day against Baylor defense | Crimson And Cream Machine

The Bears are allowing 5.3 yards per carry (113th nationally) through four games.

3-1 Texas is learning how to close games after struggling to do so in 2017 | Burnt Orange Nation

The Longhorns lost numerous games last season that were well within reach. This time around, Texas is learning how to come out on top.

Around the NCAA

11 potential transfer destinations for Kelly Bryant | SBNation

Interested in a dual-threat QB with Playoff experience?

Miami destroyed UNC with the Turnover Chain-est game in Turnover Chain history | SBNation

The Canes had their most takeaways in a game since 2012 and tied a school record.

7 big reasons Nebraska is *this* terrible | SBNation

The numbers and film paint a comprehensive picture of problems that will take at least a year to fix.

Tulane’s HUMONGOUS ANGRY WAVE helmets are a work of art | SBNation

The Green Wave alternate logo is finally its appropriately big-ass size.

How Penn State can upset Ohio State on White Out night | SBNation

The Big Ten season essentially starts now.

In football context, it made sense. But the Buckeyes have to be aware of other contexts right now. | SBNation

In football context, it made sense. But the Buckeyes have to be aware of other contexts right now.

#12 West Virginia Mountaineers vs #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Saturday at Noon ET on ESPN2 from Lubbock, Texas. West Virginia can make a statement with a win over the surging Red Raiders in Lubbock. The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5 points.

Baylor Bears vs #6 Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday at 3:30PM ET on ABC from Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners will look to bounce back following that scare against Army. Oklahoma is 23.5 point favorites.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs #13 UCF Golden Knights

Saturday at 3:30PM ET on ESPNU from Orlando, Florida. This game could mark the beginning of the end of the Pat Narduzzi era. UCF is favored by 13 points.

#18 Texas Longhorns vs Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday at 3:30PM ET on FS1 from Manhattan, Kansas. TEXAS IS BACK. Unfortunately, the Ron Prince Amendment of Big 12 Law dictates that Texas has to lose to Kansas State. The Wildcats are 8.5 point underdogs.

Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday at 7:00PM ET on ESPNU from Ft. Worth, Texas. Iowa State can deal a fatal blow to the Horned Frogs with a win in Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is favored by 10.5 points.

