WVU Men’s Basketball to Face Florida in 2018 Jimmy V Classic in New York City

The Jimmy V Classic announced the matchups for the 2018 edition to be played on Saturday, Dec. 4. West Virginia is slated to play Florida in Madison Square Garden at 9 p.m., in an early-season test for both teams.

The Jimmy V Classic is the yearly ESPN-organized cancer research showcase named after legendary NC State head coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer in 1993. This will be the 23rd classic.

WVU and Florida last met on the basketball court in 2016, when the Mountaineers fell to the Gators 88-71 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers have appeared in the Jimmy V Classic twice before, losing to Davidson in 2008 and to Virginia in 2015. The Gators will make their fourth appearance, having previously played in 1999, 2013 and 2016.

This will undoubtedly be the biggest non-conference matchup for WVU both in name recognition and TV spot. The Mountaineers are still waiting to learn their opponents for the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Nov. 15-17.