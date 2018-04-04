The Shotgun/Throwdown (4/4/18): West Virginia Could Have College Football’s Top Offense In 2018

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

Why West Virginia could have college football’s top offense in 2018 | ESPN

When Dana Holgorsen bolted Oklahoma State for West Virginia, he left behind the foundation of what would become the nation’s best offense in 2011. Seven years later, armed with one of college football’s top returning quarterbacks in Will Grier and a host of dynamic playmakers, Holgorsen once again has the foundation of a unit that could lay claim as the country’s top offensive attack.

2018 Gold-Blue Radio/TV Game Information | West Virginia Athletics

West Virginia University is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 7, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Here’s how you can watch/listen live if you’re not in Morgantown.

Basketball

WVU's Sagaba Konate to test NBA waters | Charleston Gazette-Mail

The next week just got a lot more interesting for WVU basketball fans and those within the Mountaineer program.On Tuesday, West Virginia announced sophomore Sagaba Konate will submit paperwork and go through the NBA draft process, but not hire an agent.

WVU assistant: Konate’s exploratory draft decision ‘makes sense’ | WV MetroNews

Given Sagaba Konate’s dramatic improvements as a sophomore, West Virginia coaches weren’t surprised Tuesday when the forward/center opted to submit paperwork for the NBA draft. Konate told them he does not intend to hire an agent, meaning there’s a strong chance he’ll withdraw from the draft by the June 11 deadline.

WVU among schools making quick contact to Albany transfer Cremo | WV MetroNews

Albany guard Joe Cremo, an All-America East selection this season after averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists, is receiving interest on the grad transfer market from West Virginia and several other major programs.

Carter Lefty Driesell Award Recipient | West Virginia Athletics

West Virginia's Jevon Carter is the recipient of the 2018 Lefty Driesell award. The 6-foot-2 senior led the nation in steals with 112 on the season. He also was tops in college basketball in forcing a steal on 4.7 percent of his possessions. He was the only player in the country to average 17 points, six assists and three steals per game this season.

Baseball

Mountaineers Rally to Begin April with Win | West Virginia Athletics

A four-run sixth-inning rally and seven strong innings from the bullpen propelled the West Virginia University baseball team to a 9-6 victory over Niagara on Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Around The NCAA

No, Herm Edwards didn’t say he’s going to take players’ scholarships | SBNation

He said something pretty normal, actually.

TODAY’S FBS TEAM PREVIEWS BY BILL C

As always, SB Nation’s Bill Connelly is working his way through every Division I FBS football team, from Georgia State to Alabama. Check out the teams Bill has already previewed by clicking HERE.

Troy Calhoun needs another Air Force rebound. Do the Falcons have one in them? | SBNation

Air Force hasn’t missed a bowl in consecutive years since the end of the Fisher DeBerry era. It’ll take a defensive surge to prevent that streak from ending in 2018.

Spencer Hall's thoughts on ‘Far Cry 5’, a dumb game you can’t stop playing | SBNation

It's the offseason, and Spencer is writing content about video games.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Baseball Cap Bracket | The Ringer

March Madness may be over, but there is one last champion to be decided. (Yes, the WVU cap is in here.)

Dead Man Rising: The Making of the Undertaker | The Ringer

On the eve of his 26th ‘WrestleMania,’ we talked to friends, colleagues, and victims of the WWE’s longest-reigning superstar about the making of the amazing career and (after)life of the Undertaker

Tiger Woods Is Back at the Masters—and So Is His Glorious Stinger | The Ringer

After three years away, the shot Woods made famous could once again have its day in the sun on golf’s biggest stage

