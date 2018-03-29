Keeping track of West Virginia football’s scholarship situation

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has 85 scholarships that they are able to hand out each year to the players on the roster. There’s never quite a set number for the class sizes that they bring in and the roster is always fluid with transfers, players declaring for the NFL Draft and more.

The chart below is a living, breathing document and will be updated frequently to reflect the availability of scholarship spots.

West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart Position/Year Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors Position Total Position/Year Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors Position Total Quarterback Will Crowder Garrett Greene* Jarret Doege* 3 Running Back Justin Johnson, Jaylen Anderson Tony Mathis* Leddie Brown*, Lyn-J Dixon* 5 S-Back 0 Wide Receiver Kaden Prather Reese Smith* Graeson Malashevich* Bryce Ford-Wheaton*, Sam James*, Winston Wright*, Sean Ryan* Isaiah Esdale* 8 Tight End Treylan Davis, Victor Wikstrom Charles Finley* TJ Banks*, Mike O'Laughlin* 5 Offensive Linemen Wyatt Milum, Tomas Rimac Chris Mayo Brandon Yates*, Zach Frazier*, Jordan White*, Donavan Beaver*, Ja'Quay Hubbard Doug Nester*, James Gmiter*, John Hughes* 11 Defensive End Brayden Dudley, Hammond Russell Taurus Simmons* Akheem Mesidor*, Sean Martin* Taijh Alson*, Tavis Lee* Dante Stills* 8 Defensive Tackle Edward Vesterinen Jordan Jefferson*, Jalen Thornton* 3 Linebacker Ja'Corey Hammett Lanell Carr*, Jairo Faverus* Lance Dixon*, Jared Bartlett* Exree Loe* Josh Chandler-Semedo*, Deshawn Stevens* 8 Safety/SPUR Aubrey Burks, Davis Mallinger, Saint McLeod, Caleb Coleman Malachi Ruffin* Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae*, Scottie Young 8 Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp Daryl Porter Jr.* Nicktroy Fortune*, Jackie Matthews*, Charles Woods 5 Special Teams Kolton McGhee* Casey Legg* Evan Staley, Tyler Sumpter 4 Class Total 17/85 24/85 (7) 39/85 (15) 56/85 (17) 68/85 (12)

(* denotes players with an extra year of eligibility remaining due to NCAA COVID-19 policy)

Last updated: November 30, 2021 @ 12:30PM ET

Changelog:

November 30, 2021 @ 12:30PM ET