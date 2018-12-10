Four-star cornerback Dreshun Miller flips from LSU, commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers landed a commitment from one of the top junior college prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. Dreshun Miller, a four-star cornerback from Eastern Arizona C.C. that was previously committed to the LSU Tigers, announced his pledge to Dana Holgorsen and the Mountaineers via Twitter this afternoon.

Miller took his official visit to Morgantown this past weekend after West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson visited him in Arizona last week.

Dreshun committed to LSU back in June, but wavered on the commitment after the Tigers told him they wanted to play him as a safety. Miller wants to play cornerback at the next level and saw a Mountaineer defensive backfield that only had five healthy cornerbacks on scholarship this season as the perfect opportunity to make an impact.

The Marietta, Georgia native credited West Virginia cornerbacks coach Doug Belk as playing a major role in his decision to join the Mountaineers’ upcoming signing class. Belk has been instrumental in West Virginia’s newfound success in recruiting the Peach State. Miller told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong that he and Belk have known each other since Belk’s time as an assistant for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Coach Belk, me and him go way back. All the way back to high school when he was at Alabama. We knew each other and he knows a bunch of people in my circle.”

Miller will have three years to play two, but expects to make an immediate impact on the Mountaineer defensive backfield in 2019. In addition to West Virginia and LSU, Dreshun held offers from the Texas A&M Aggies, Houston Cougars, Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Miller will sign with the Mountaineers during the upcoming Early Signing Period, and will enroll at West Virginia in January.