WVU Football 2017 Gold Rush, True Blue & Stripe The Stadium Dates Announced For Fans

As with years past, WVU is sponsoring special color coded games for the fans to participate in to color the stands specific colors and patterns again. The "Gold Rush" and "Stripe The Stadium" promotions of several years have been joined by the "True Blue" promotion that began in 2014 against TCU.

The 2017 Gold Rush game has been designated for the East Carolina game on September 9. Fans are encouraged to wear as much gold as possible. You can’t go wrong with a gold West By God Virginia shirt. Just saying.

The Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech on October 14 has been designated as this year's "Stripe The Stadium." Fans in even numbered sections, upper deck student sections and Touchdown Terrace are to wear gold. Fans in odd sections and lower deck student sections are to wear blue. CLICK HERE for a Stripe Map.

And finally the home matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 28 has been designated as the True Blue game for 2017. Fans are encouraged to wear as much blue as possible. You can wear your Spoiler: West Virginia Wins shirt.

These promotions have been well received in years past and the stadium really looks cool when we pull it off. Check out our t-shirts here.