West Virginia Football Has Two Players Selected For Big 12 Preseason Awards

The Big 12 Conference announced its pre-season awards as selected by the media yesterday and West Virginia saw two members of its offense selected. Running back Justin Crawford, the Big 12 Conference’s leading returning rusher was selected to the All Big 12 Team. Crawford, who earned Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12 last year, rushed for 1,184 yards and four touchdowns last year in his first season with West Virginia.

Related Justin Crawford and Will Grier Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Quarterback Will Grier, who Mountaineer fans are excited to see against Virginia Tech, was selected as the Newcomer of the Year. Grier started the first 6 games for the University of Florida Gators, earning a 6-0 record before a positive test for a banned substance resulted in him being suspended for a year. Grier transferred to the Mountaineers in 2016 and sat out the entire year under NCAA transfer rules. He was ruled eligible to start for the Mountaineers on June 20, 2017, West Virginia Day.

Other conference award winners were Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished third in voting for the 2016 Heisman Trophy, was named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Kansas defensive end Dorrance Armstrong Jr. was named Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma and Texas led with five selections each on the preseason all-conference team. Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU each had four selections. Texas Tech and Iowa State each had two and WVU, Kansas and Baylor each had one.